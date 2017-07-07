All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Survival day beckons for Ulster quartet

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney captained the county to their only All-Ireland SFC title in 2002

All-Ireland SFC Round 2B and 3A qualifiers Fixtures: Cavan v Tipperary (14:00 BST), Wexford v Monaghan (15:00 BST), Meath v Donegal (18:00 BST), Westmeath v Armagh (19:00 BST) Date: Saturday, 8 July Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster MW 1341 and reports on the BBC Sport website

Four Ulster counties need to secure victories in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC qualifiers to stay in the championship.

First up are Cavan, who have captain Killian Clarke back from injury in one of four changes to the team for the home Round 2B clash against Tipperary.

Monaghan travel to Wexford to take on former boss Seamus McEnaney in Round 2B, with Donegal under pressure to grab a Round 3A win against Meath in Navan.

Expert defender James Morgan returns for Armagh, who are away to Westmeath.

Morgan missed the first round qualifier win over Fermanagh two weeks ago with a calf injury but is fit again for the Round 3B tie as Kieran McGeeney attempts to win back-to-back championship games for the first time in his three-year reign.

In the aftermath of the Fermanagh victory, Armagh captain Rory Grugan said the team wants to atone for last month's tame Ulster championship exit against Down.

Donegal had an unconvincing five-point win over Longford in their last qualifier

"I think we've a whole lot more to do to make up for that," Grugan said.

"It's nice to get a win and get into the next round, but as far as we're concerned we've a whole lot more to do to make up for that one.

"We are carrying a slightly bigger squad this year, and that's improved the competition within the squad.

"To win (against Fermanagh) without players of the calibre of James (Morgan) and Stefan (Campbell) is nice because boys are pushing so hard, from getting into the 26 to then getting into the 15.

"That's healthy when you can bring on the likes of Stefan to see a game out, it's brilliant to have that option."

Substitutes Campbell and Ethan Rafferty kicked three points between them against Fermanagh but again must be content with a place on the bench for the Round 2B qualifiers.

Caoimhin O'Reilly makes his first championship start for Cavan, with captain Clarke, Niall Murray and Tomas Corr the other changes from the win over Offaly two weeks ago.

Armagh (v Westmeath): B Hughes; A McKay, C Vernon, P Hughes; A Forker, B Donaghy, J Morgan; S Sheridan, N Grimley; C O'Hanlon, A Duffy, R Grugan; J Clarke, A Murnin, G McParland

Cavan (v Tipperary): R Galligan; P Faulkner, K Clarke, J McLoughlin; J McEnroe, N Murray, C Moynagh; L Buchanan, T Corr; C Mackey, M Reilly, C Brady; C O'Reilly, G McKiernan, D McVeety