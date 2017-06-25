All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Offaly 0-16 1-17 Cavan

Cavan defender Dara McVeety challenges Offaly's Michael Brazil at O'Connor Park

Cavan cruised into the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers second round thanks to an impressive win over Offaly.

Offaly held an early lead but Cavan finished the first half strongly to go in 0-11 to 0-9 ahead at the break.

Cavan won the game early in the second half with a Gearoid McKiernan goal and five unanswered points putting the Ulster visitors in control.

Offaly tagged on late points with the outcome already settled while Cavan had James McEnroe sent off in added time.

There was little to choose between the teams in a tight opening 35 minutes at O'Connor Park on Sunday evening.

Nigel Dunne's double gave the Leinster men a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage but both sides would enjoy a first-half lead with midfielder McKiernan firing over four Breffni points.

Breffni blast

Cavan's burst of 1-5 without reply started with Niall McDermott and Ciaran Brady scores before the break.

Gerard Smith, McDermott and Liam Buchanan slotted over the opening three points of the second half before McKiernan's goal on 43 minutes.

Buchanan burst through and passed to Dara McVeety, who set up McKiernan to blast into the net from eight yards.

That left it 1-14 to 0-9 and a close encounter suddenly became a one-sided affair.

Cavan substitute Thomas Corr was shown a black card minutes after entering the fray while Offaly cut the gap by registering the final four points of the game.

Breffni defender McEnroe was dismissed for two yellow cards but it mattered little as Cavan remained in the championship.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Armagh 0-20 Fermanagh 0-11 London 0-12 Carlow 0-13 Offaly 0-16 Cavan 1-17

Leinster Senior Football semi-final Dublin 4-29 Westmeath 0-10