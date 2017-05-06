Christy Ring Cup: Down face London in tough quarter-final in Birmingham

Down's Scott Nicholson challenges Conor McKinley in the Ulster derby encounter at Cushendall
Down hurlers are likely to face a tough task in keeping their season alive in Sunday's Christy Ring Cup quarter-final against London in Birmingham.

The Exiles go into the game as favourites after hammering Roscommon last time out.

In contrast, Down had to battle to beat Roscommon 2-24 to 1-20 a week earlier.

But Down were only four points down against Antrim last weekend with 15 minutes left before the Saffrons ran out 3-15 to 0-11 wins.

The Mourne County will take encouragement from their efforts before they ran out of steam as Antrim hit a closing unanswered 1-6.

Down could also be boosted by the return to action of Danny Toner after several weeks out because of injury.

Regular free-taker Paul Sheehan could return to the starting line-up after manager Marty Mallon's decision to start Gareth Johnson last weekend.

London avoided relegation from Division Two A of the League in the Spring as their draw against Armagh proved enough to keep them up on points difference.

Down were unable to muster a significant promotion challenge in the lower-tier Division Two B so London's favouritism looks justified.

The Exiles have 11 different scorers against Roscommon last weekend while Down had had to heavily rely on free-takers Sheehan and Scott Nicholson in their recent outings.

The prize for the winners will be a semi-final contest with Wicklow.

WEEKEND GAA FIXTURES

Saturday

Christy Ring Cup quarter-final
Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals
Lory Meagher Cup Round 3
KildarevCarlowNewbridge, 15:00
ArmaghvLongfordCrossmaglen, 15:00
MonaghanvDonegalInniskeen, 15;00
LeitrimvLancashireCarrick-o-S, 13:15
CavanvSligoBreffni Park, 14:00
FermanaghvWarwickshireBrewster Park, 14:00

SUNDAY

Christy Ring Cup quarter-final
Connacht SFC preliminary round
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 Final
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final
LondonvDownBirmingham, 13:00
New YorkvSligoGaelic Park, 18:15 BST
CorkvDonegalParnell Park, 16:00
CavanvWestmeathParnell Park, 14:00

