Johnny Munroe leaves Tyrone football squad after featuring regularly in league

Tyrone defender Johnny Munroe has left the squad, and will play no part in the county's bid to retain the Ulster Football Championship title.

Munroe, 24, played in all but one of Tyrone's league but failed to nail down a regular starting place.

He started the season-opener against Roscommon and was a substitute in five other Division One games.

The combative defender, who has pace and skill, appeared ideally suited to Tyrone's style of play.

Munroe will now devote all his energies to his club for the remainder of the season, good news for Carrickmore, who will have full access to their top player.

The Carrickmore club now has no representatives in the Tyrone squad.