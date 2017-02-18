Sigerson Cup: St Mary's 0-13 UCD 2-6

St Mary's celebrate their surprise win over UCD in the 2017 Sigerson Cup final

Belfast College St Mary's beat holders UCD by a point to lift the Sigerson Cup for only the second time.

UCD's Colm Basquel netted twice inside the opening five minutes in Mayo but St Mary's fought back with nine points without reply to lead at half-time.

The Dublin students pressed strongly in the second half but were guilty of a series of costly wides.

St Mary's kept their noses in front to win the competition for the first time since their sole 1989 success.

Oisin O'Neill 4, Conall McCann 2, Kieran McGeary 2, Cathal McShane 2, Conor Meyler, Ciaran Corrigan and Corey Quinn got the scores for the Belfast college.