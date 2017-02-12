Football League Division Two: Fermanagh, Derry and Down all well beaten

Fermanagh struggled to get to grips with Galway's Damien Comer at Enniskillen

Galway dealt a blow to Fermanagh's Division Two promotion hopes by winning 1-13 to 0-10 at Enniskillen as Derry and Down also suffered heavy defeats.

Fermanagh led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time but Damien Comer's goal straight after the restart turned the game in Galway's favour as Paul Conroy also starred.

After Eoin Donnelly's earlier black card, Ciaran McManus' late straight red rounded off a bad day for Fermanagh.

Down were beaten 2-11 to 0-11 in Clare as Meath hammered Derry 3-15 to 0-9.

Pete McGrath's Fermanagh were unable to build on their opening win over Down

Comer goal turns game in Enniskillen

Fermanagh skipper Donnelly was black-carded in the 11th minute at Brewster Park and his replacement Shane Lyons had a penalty appeal turned down as the home side continued to look the more enterprising outfit.

Galway did level at 0-3 to 0-3 but a Tomas Corrigan free and two thumping efforts from Sean Quigley appeared to have Fermanagh in control at the break as they led by four.

However, Comer's goal completely turned the game as Galway outscored the Ernemen 1-9 to 0-2 in the second half.

Comer could have had two further goals with Chris Snow making to fine saves to deny the Galway attacker.

Paul Conroy produced a brilliant second half for the Tribesmen and McManus' late dismissal summed up Fermanagh's second period.

After their comfortable opening win over Down, Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath had spoken bullishly about his desire to guide his team into Division One but this was something of a reality check for the Ernemen.

Down decline shows no sign of abating

Down's worrying decline showed no signs of abating in Ennis as the home side had the game in the bag by half-time.

Shane Brennan's third-minute goal was just the start Down didn't want and the margin was 10 by the interval after David Tubridy netted in injury time.

Inevitably, Clare's ambition in the second half wavered somewhat as Down put together runs of three and six unanswered points.

But the damage had long been done as last year's All-Ireland quarter-finalists moved on to three league points following their opening draw in Derry.

Damian Barton's Derry were outscored 3-11 to 0-6 by Meath in the second half at Navan

Derry collapse to Navan hammering

The Oak Leafers went to Navan optimistic that they could overcome a Meath side hammered by Kildare in their opener but Damian Barton's side imploded in the second half after leading 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Having played with a strong first-half wind advantage, Derry's interval lead looked perilous but their collapse in the second half was still rather shocking.

Derry remained two points ahead by the 44th minute but their challenge died once the impressive Cillian O'Sullivan netted to put Meath 1-6 to 0-8 up.

During the remaining 30 minutes of action, Meath outscored Derry 2-9 to 0-1 with Bryan McMahon and O'Sullivan netting in the closing seven minutes.

McMahon's goal came after Derry's debutant keeper Ben McKinless had been black-carded for dissent and forward Enda Lynn suffered a similar fate before the final whistle.

Meath's Alan Forde was sent off in injury time in one of the few negatives for the home side.

Slaughtneil's exploits mean that Derry will be without their Emmets contingent for most the league and the Oak Leafers already look to be facing a relegation battle.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

SUNDAY

Division One

Monaghan 0-7 0-7 Cavan

Roscommon 2-9 0-16 Donegal

Division Two

Clare 2-11 0-11 Down

Fermanagh 0-10 1-13 Galway

Kildare 1-14 2-8 Cork

Meath 3-15 0-9 Derry

Division Three

Louth 0-11 0-10 Longford

Offaly 0-23 1-7 Antrim

Tipperary 1-16 2-14 Sligo

Armagh 0-16 2-11 Laois

Division Four

Carlow 0-16 2-15 London

Limerick 0-12 1-18 Westmeath

Leitrim 0-14 0-16 Wexford

SATURDAY

Division One

Dublin 0-10 1-7 Tyrone

Kerry 1-10 0-15 Mayo

Division Four

Waterford 1-17 1-9 Wicklow