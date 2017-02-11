Football League Division One: Dublin 0-10 1-7 Tyrone

Dublin forward Eoghan is tackled by Tyrone's Ronan McNamee in Saturday night's league clash
Dublin forward Eoghan is tackled by Tyrone's Ronan McNamee in Saturday night's league clash

Tyrone let slip a five-point lead as Dublin fought back for a draw in the Division One encounter at Croke Park.

Peter Harte and Niall Sludden both scored two points to help the visitors into a 0-5 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan saved Dean Rock's penalty before Aidan McCrory netted the only goal.

Reds Hands forward Mark Bradley was sent-off on 50 minutes while the Dubs fired over the last five points with Dean Rock levelling in added time.

More to follow...

Allianz Football League Division One
Dublin0-10 1-7Tyrone
Croke Park
Kerry 1-10 0-15Mayo
Tralee
Division Four
Waterford1-17 1-9Wicklow
Carriganore
Allianz Football League Division One - Sunday 12 February - 14:00 unless stated
Monaghan vCavan
Castleblayney
RoscommonvDonegal
Dr Hyde Park
Division Two
ClarevDown
Ennis
FermanaghvGalway
Brewster Park
KildarevCork
Newbridge
MeathvDerry
Navan
Division Three
LouthvLongford
Drogheda
TipperaryvSligo
Semple Stadium
OffalyvAntrim
Tullamore, 15:00
ArmaghvLaois
Athletic Grounds, 15:30
Division Four
CarlowvLondon
Dr Cullen Park, 13:00
LimerickvWestmeath
Gaelic Grounds
LeitrimvWexford
Carrick-on-Shannon

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired