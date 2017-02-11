Football League Division One: Dublin 0-10 1-7 Tyrone
Tyrone let slip a five-point lead as Dublin fought back for a draw in the Division One encounter at Croke Park.
Peter Harte and Niall Sludden both scored two points to help the visitors into a 0-5 to 0-3 half-time lead.
Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan saved Dean Rock's penalty before Aidan McCrory netted the only goal.
Reds Hands forward Mark Bradley was sent-off on 50 minutes while the Dubs fired over the last five points with Dean Rock levelling in added time.
More to follow...
|Allianz Football League Division One
|Dublin
|0-10 1-7
|Tyrone
|Croke Park
|Kerry
|1-10 0-15
|Mayo
|Tralee
|Division Four
|Waterford
|1-17 1-9
|Wicklow
|Carriganore
|Allianz Football League Division One - Sunday 12 February - 14:00 unless stated
|Monaghan
|v
|Cavan
|Castleblayney
|Roscommon
|v
|Donegal
|Dr Hyde Park
|Division Two
|Clare
|v
|Down
|Ennis
|Fermanagh
|v
|Galway
|Brewster Park
|Kildare
|v
|Cork
|Newbridge
|Meath
|v
|Derry
|Navan
|Division Three
|Louth
|v
|Longford
|Drogheda
|Tipperary
|v
|Sligo
|Semple Stadium
|Offaly
|v
|Antrim
|Tullamore, 15:00
|Armagh
|v
|Laois
|Athletic Grounds, 15:30
|Division Four
|Carlow
|v
|London
|Dr Cullen Park, 13:00
|Limerick
|v
|Westmeath
|Gaelic Grounds
|Leitrim
|v
|Wexford
|Carrick-on-Shannon