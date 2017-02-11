Dublin forward Eoghan is tackled by Tyrone's Ronan McNamee in Saturday night's league clash

Tyrone let slip a five-point lead as Dublin fought back for a draw in the Division One encounter at Croke Park.

Peter Harte and Niall Sludden both scored two points to help the visitors into a 0-5 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan saved Dean Rock's penalty before Aidan McCrory netted the only goal.

Reds Hands forward Mark Bradley was sent-off on 50 minutes while the Dubs fired over the last five points with Dean Rock levelling in added time.

Allianz Football League Division One Dublin 0-10 1-7 Tyrone Croke Park Kerry 1-10 0-15 Mayo Tralee Division Four Waterford 1-17 1-9 Wicklow Carriganore