Football League: Mattie Donnelly ruled out of Tyrone's contest against Dublin

From the section

Mattie Donnelly is replaced at centre half-back by Peter Harte

Allianz Football League, Division One: Tyrone v Dublin Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Throw-in: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster 1341 MW and the BBC Sport website

Mattie Donnelly will miss Tyrone's Football League Division One contest with All-Ireland champions Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday night.

Donnelly was forced out of Sunday's opening win over Roscommon after taking a bang to the head and is replaced by Peter Harte at centre half-back.

Padraig McNulty is called up while the other change sees keeper Niall Morgan replacing Mickey O'Neill.

Declan McClure switches from midfield to the half-forward line.

Tyrone: N Morgan, P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron, T McCann, P Harte, J Munroe, C Cavanagh, P McNulty, C Meyler, N Sludden, D McClure, D McCurry, C McShane, R O'Neill.