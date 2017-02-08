Slaughtneil: Cormac O'Doherty says St Vincent's test will be 'brutally tough'

Diarmuid Connolly's St Vincent's team-mates include former Dublin free-taker Tomas Quinn

AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football Semi-Final: St Vincent's v Slaughtneil Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Date: Saturday, 11 February Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport website from 13:50

Slaughtneil's Cormac O'Doherty says Saturday's All-Ireland Club Football semi-final against Dublin giants St Vincent's will be "brutally tough".

The 2014 All-Ireland champions include one current Dublin regular who happens to be Diarmuid Connolly, probably the best current gaelic footballer.

Vincent's can also call upon ex-Dublin stars Tomas Quinn and Ger Brennan plus Mayo forward Enda Varley.

"It's going to be a massive challenge for us," admits forward O'Doherty.

"They have households names who have been there and done it at both club and county level.

"It will be a massive battle for us and we just hope we can perform."

Diarmuid Connolly (left) is arguably the best current gaelic footballer

Connolly's remarkable consistency for club and county

Despite playing for club and county, virtually non-stop for the past 12 months, Connolly has been continuing to produce brilliant performances.

Three weeks after Dublin's All-Ireland Final replay success over Mayo, Connolly hit four crucial points in a titanic Dublin semi-final struggle against a star-studded Ballymun Kickhams side.

Ballymun included Philly McMahon, John Small, Dean Rock and James McCarthy from Jim Gavin's squad but Vincent's still ground out a 0-12 to 0-11 victory.

Connolly turned provider in the Dublin final against Castlerock as he set up several scores for Quinn and Varley despite being held scoreless in the 0-15 to 0-10 win.

The Dublin champions were inevitably installed as favourites to secure the Leinster title and they duly banked the provincial honours for the seventh time by beating Offaly club Rhode as Connolly's 1-2 helped Vincent's seal a 1-16 to 0-12 triumph.

"I think the game against St Vincent's is just going to be non-stop," O'Doherty told BBC Northern Ireland.

"They are going to bring a similar game that the Dublin inter-county team have brought."

Chrissy McKaigue (right) says Slaughtneil "wouldn't dare" think about a possible double-booking on St Patrick's Day

Slaughtneil not daring to think of possible Croke double-booking

However, Ulster Club Championship player of the year O'Doherty believes that Slaughtneil are as equipped as they can be for the task.

"We got a couple of weeks off after the (St Kiernan's) game in London. At this stage of the season, it's as much about mental freshness as anything.

"We're back now and ready for the challenges ahead."

O'Doherty is one of eight dual players who played in both the football and hurling campaigns in Derry and Ulster as Slaughtneil achieved a provincial double, which then became a unique treble as the club's camogs also lifted the Ulster title.

The camogs have since gone on to book a place in their All-Ireland decider and the footballers will attempt to do the same in Newry on Saturday with the hurlers also facing Dublin opponents Cuala in the last-four game at the Athletic Grounds on 25 February.

Hurling skipper Chrissy McKaigue insists the dual player contingent, who also include several others who train with both squad, "wouldn't dare" to give even the slightest thought about the possible predicament of qualifying for both Croke Park finals on St Patrick's Day.

"I understand that makes for good reading in the paper but I think most people will understand that as a player or playing group, you just can't go down that path because you can be humbled very quickly in this game," says McKaigue.