Football League Division Three: Armagh denied by Sligo as Antrim suffer defeat

Ethan Rafferty was a star performer for Armagh in the Division Three opener in Sligo

Armagh let slip a six-point lead to draw with Sligo while Antrim started their Division Three campaign with a defeat by Tipperary in Thurles.

Goals from Ethan Rafferty and Mark Shields put the Orchard men in control at Markievicz Park.

Sligo fought back late in the game and an injury-time penalty from Adrian Marren saw it end 1-14 to 2-11.

Antrim led at the break before Michael Quinlivan and Philip Austin netted to give Tipp a 2-12 to 0-13 victory.

Points from Ryan Murray and Matthew Fitzpatrick gave the Saffrons an early lead at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary levelled before Antrim hit five points without reply with Murray firing over twice.

Antrim suffer Murray setback

The gap was down to two when Murray was black-carded and replaced by CJ McGourty.

Three straight points on the restart saw Tipp go in front but Antrim fought back and led 0-11 to 0-9.

The goals proved decisive, with Quinlivan netting on 55 minutes and Austin adding the second.

Antrim were reduced to 14 men late on with Paddy McBride's dismissal as Tipp won by five points.

On-song Rafferty gives Armagh edge

Rafferty smashed into the net from 20 yards as he chalked up 1-3 in the first half to give Armagh a 1-5 to 0-7 lead at the break in Sligo.

Orchard substitute Jamie Clarke was involved in the second goal, scored by Shields and putting the visitors six in front.

Marren led the Sligo fightback, slotting over three of four unanswered points before Rafferty made it 0-14 to 2-11.

Up stepped Marren to convert a penalty six minutes into added time to thwart Kieran McGeeney's men.

Allianz Football League Division One Cavan 0-11 0-18 Dublin Donegal 1-17 2-17 Kerry Tyrone 0-18 1-09 Roscommon

Division Two Derry 0-11 1-08 Clare Galway 0-14 1-11 Cork Meath 0-16 3-17 Kildare

Division Three Sligo 1-14 2-11 Armagh Tipperary 2-12 0-13 Antrim Longford 1-12 0-10 Offaly