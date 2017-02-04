Football League: Monaghan beat Mayo 1-11 to 0-12 in Division One opener

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor in action against Fintan Kelly and Gavin Doogan

Darren Hughes scored a goal and Conor McManus six points as Monaghan began their Football League Division One campaign by beating Mayo 1-11 to 0-12.

Mayo led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time at Castlebar, with McManus contributing four frees for the Farney County.

Hughes latched onto a McManus pass and coolly slotted under goalkeeper David Clarke early in the second half.

Monaghan had Karl O'Connell sent-off for two yellow cards while Cillian O'Connor ended with 0-7 for the hosts.

Debutant Fergal Boland got Mayo off to a bright start with the game's first point but four unanswered frees from McManus put the visitors in control.

Evan Regan and Hughes traded points but the All-Ireland finalists surged ahead with O'Connor, Kevin McLoughlin and Alan Freeman getting their names on the scoresheet.

Hughes's goal nudged Monaghan ahead again and a Colin Walshe point soon after put three points between the sides.

O'Connor found his range consistently with a series of second-half frees to put pressure on Malachy O'Rourke's outfit.

Thomas Kerr, Rory Beggan and Gavin Doogan joined McManus in pointing for Monaghan, who survived the dismissal of O'Connell 10 minutes from time to get off to a winning start.

