Football League: Donegal name five newcomers for opener against Kerry

Michael Murphy (right) will start for Donegal against Kerry in Letterkenny

Allianz Football League Dates: 4 & 5 February Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - from 18:45 GMT Saturday, 13:45 Sunday

Donegal's changing of the guard is emphasised by Rory Gallagher handing first Football League starts to five players for Sunday's Division One opener against Kerry in Letterkenny.

Jason McGee, Michael Langan and Jamie Brennan will make their league debuts.

Ex-Leitrim player Paul Brennan and Caolan Ward have previously had substitute roles in league games.

Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath, Ryan McHugh, Martin O'Reilly, Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty all start.

Christy Toye is among the Donegal veterans who have walked off the inter-county stage

Donegal's 2012 side continues break-up

Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh, Eamon McGee, Christy Toye and David Walsh have all retired from Donegal duty while Rory Gallagher also has to plan without Odhran MacNiallais, Leo McLoone and Anthony Thompson, after they opted out for this season.

Recuperation from injury also means that Karl Lacey, Martin McElhinney and Neil Gallagher are absent from Sunday's game with Gweedore's Ciaran Gillespie also missing after picking up a hamstring injury in a recent challenge game.

Kerry head into their league opener minus retired duo Aidan O'Mahony and Marc O Se plus Colm Cooper, who is yet to return to the squad, but Eamonn Fitzmaurice is still able to name 11 players who featured in last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin.

The Kerry boss includes experienced players Shane Enright, Peter Crowley, David Moran, Donnchadh Walsh, Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue while league debuts are handed to Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan and Jack Savage.

Kieran Donaghy will miss Sunday's game because of basketball commitments with Johnny Buckley unavailable because of Dr Crokes' upcoming All-Ireland Club Football semi-final and Anthony Maher and Bryan Sheehan also missing as they continue their rehabiliation following injury.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyrone's Darren McCurry delighted that 'legend' Sean Cavanagh delayed retirement

McCurry's inclusion among six Tyrone changes

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte makes six changes from the Dr McKenna Cup final over Derry for Sunday's Division One opener against Roscommon at Omagh.

As Harte continues to rotate the goalkeeping position, Mickey O'Neill takes over from Niall Morgan while Ronan McNamee, Tiernan McCann and Johnny Munroe return to the defence.

The other changes see Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane named in the forward line.

Aidan McCrory, Justin McMahon, Declan McClure, Cahir McCullagh and Mark Bradley also drop out after starting last weekend.

Mattie McGleenan's Cavan side face All-Ireland champions Dublin

McGleenan names three Cavan league debutants

New Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan hands league debuts to Gerard Smith, Fergal Reilly and Niall Clerkin as the Breffni county open their Division One campaign against All-Ireland champions Dublin.

The Dubs, aiming for a fourth straight Division One league title, may include Jack McCarthy, who missed the entire 2016 campaign while Jim Gavin could draft in a number of the shadow squad that still proved good enough to win the O'Byrne Cup in January.

In Division Two, Derry boss Damian Barton has described his team's opener against Clare as a "must-win" encounter although the Oak Leaf boss will be mindful that the Banner County reached last summer's All-Ireland quarter-finals after winning the Division Three title in the Spring.

Derry got plenty of match practice in January as they reached the Dr McKenna Cup final but one wonders what last weekend's final hammering by Tyrone will have done for Oak Leaf morale.

Damian Barton says his team's Division Two home opener against Clare is a "must-win" game

Barton hands league debuts to defenders Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy and Michael McEvoy although Keenan and McEvoy did play in last summer's championship.

In Division Three, Armagh will be expected to get their campaign off to a winning start against Sligo at Markievicz Park but Antrim look to be up against it in their opener against last year's surprise All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney hands league debuts to exciting Crossmaglen talent Oisin O'Neill plus Niall Rowland, Ciaran Higgins, Ben Crealey, Anthony Duffy and Conor White.

Antrim had an awful McKenna Cup campaign and will be big underdogs against Tipp at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has named a strong side, although he does hand a league debutant to Willie Connors and a first league start to Liam McGrath.

TEAMS

Donegal (v Kerry): M McGinley; E Ban Gallagher, N McGee, P McGrath; R McHugh, C Ward, P Brennan; J McGeen, H McFadden; C Thompson, M Langan, M O'Reilly; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan.

Kerry (v Donegal): B Kelly; J Foley, M Griffin, S Enright; P Crowley, K Young, T O'Sullivan; D Moran, T Morley; J Lyne, P Murphy, D Walsh; J Savage, P Geaney, J O'Donoghue. Subs: B Kealy, BJ Keane, M Geaney, B O'Sullivan, J Barry, B O'Sullivan, R Shanahan, C Geaney, C Keane, G Crowley, A Spillane.

Cavan (v Dublin): J Farrelly; F Reilly, P Faulkner, K Brady; M Reilly, C Moynagh, J McCutcheon; K Clarke, R Dunne; C Brady, D McVeety, G Smith; N Clerkin, N McDermott, S Johnston. Subs: R Galligan, J McLoughlin, S Murray, S O'Rourke, T Corr, J McEnroe, C Madden, P O'Connor, N McKiernan, S Tierney, G McKiernan.

Tyrone (v Roscommon: M O'Neill; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, M Donnelly, J Munroe; C Cavanagh, P McNulty; C Meyler, N Sludden, P Harte; D McCurry, C McShane, R O'Neill

Derry (v Clare): T Mallon; N Keenan, C Nevin, R Murphy; N Forester, M McEvoy, M Craig; C McAtamney, J Kielt; E Lynn (capt), N Loughlin, C McWilliams; M Lynch, E McGuckin, B Heron. Subs: C McLarnon, O Duffin, R Bell, C McGrogan, J Doherty, O Hegarty, G O'Neill, B Grant, P Hagan, D Tallon, P Coney

Armagh (v Sligo): M McNeice; M Shields, C Vernon, A McKay; A Forker, N Rowland, C Higgins; S Sheridan, B Crealey; A Duffy, C White, S Campbell, O O'Neill, E Rafferty, O Mac Iomhair.

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, P Codd, W Connor; K Fahey, R Kiely, J Feehan; A Moloney, M Dunne; J Keane, L McGrath, B Fox (capt), C Sweeney, M Quinlivan, P Austin.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES - 14:00 GMT unless stated

Allianz Football League Division One - Sunday 5 February Cavan v Dublin Breffni Park Donegal v Kerry Letterkenny Tyrone v Roscommon Healy Park Division Two Derry v Clare Celtic Park Galway v Cork Pearse Stadium Meath v Kildare Navan