Slaughtneil stay on course for unique All-Ireland treble by winning camogie semi

Therese Mellon's goal helped Slaughtneil's camogs beat Tipperary side Burgess Duharra in Sunday's All-Ireland club semi-final

Slaughtneil remain on course for a unique club All-Ireland Club gaelic games treble after their camogs won their semi-final on Sunday.

Goals from Eilis Ni Chaiside, Therese Mellon and Denise McGuigan helped Slaughtneil edge out Munster champions Burgess Duharra 3-8 to 3-6.

In November, Slaughtneil became the first club to win provincial titles in all three GAA codes in the same year.

The footballers and hurlers are in All-Ireland semi-final action next month.

The footballers take on Leinster champions St Vincent's in their All-Ireland semi-final at Pairc Esler on Saturday 11 February with the hurlers also facing Dublin opposition when they face Cuala in their last-four clash at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on 25 February.

Slaughtneil's camogie team are guided by Damien McEldowney and joint Antrim hurling boss Dominic McKinley.

The club lost of member of their camogie management team just before the Ulster final against Loughgiel when Thomas Cassidy passed away after illness.

Mr Cassidy's daughters Eilis, Aoife and Brona are all part of the Slaughtneil camogie squad.

Playing at Monaghan venue Inniskeen on Sunday, the Ulster champions overcame a strongly fancied Burgess Duharra side who had beaten Cork champions Inniscarra in the Munster decider.

Inniscarra had reached the Munster final after beating last year's All-Ireland champions Milford in the Cork county final.

Galway club Sarsfields will be Slaughtneil's opposition in the All-Ireland Camogie Final after they defeated Kilkenny club Thomastown 0-8 to 0-7 in Sunday's other semi-final at Birr.