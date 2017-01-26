McKenna Cup: Tyrone manager Mickey Harte makes nine changes for final

From the section

Niall Morgan returns in goal for Tyrone for the McKenna Cup decider

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made nine changes to his team for Saturday's Dr McKenna Cup final against Derry.

Niall Morgan returns in goal, while Justin McMahon, Padraig Hampsey, Johnny Munroe and Mattie Donnelly come into the defence.

Up front, there are call-ups for Conor Meyler, Mark Bradley, Cahir McCullagh and Ronan O'Neill.

Tyrone are bidding for their sixth successive title in a repeat of last year's final at Pairc Esler.

The only survivors from the semi-final win over Fermanagh are defenders Aidan McCrory and Peter Harte, midfield pair Colm Cavanagh and Padraig McNulty, and forwards Declan McClure and Niall Sludden.

Tyrone booked their place in the decider by beating Fermanagh 0-14 to 0-11 in their semi-final while Derry saw off Monaghan 2-12 to 1-13.

Tyrone: N Morgan, A McCrory, J McMahon, P Hampsey, J Munroe, M Donnelly, P Harte, C Cavanagh, P McNulty, D McClure, N Sludden, C Meyler, M Bradley, C McCullagh, R O'Neill.

Derry: B McKinless, C McGrogan, C Nevin, R Murphy, N Forester, O Duffin, M Warnock, C McAtamney, M McEvoy, E Lynn, J Kielt, P Hagan, M Lynch, R Bell, N Loughlin.