McKenna Cup: Derry 2-12 1-13 Monaghan

Derry beat Monaghan to set up a repeat of the 2016 decider which Tyrone won after extra-time

A late goal by James Kielt proved crucial as Derry saw off Monaghan in Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Kielt blasted into the roof of the net in the final minute of normal time as the Oak Leaf county battled to a 2-12 to 1-13 victory.

Derry will play Tyrone at Pairc Esler on Saturday, 28 January in what will be a repeat of the 2016 final.

Tyrone have won the competition for five years in a row.

Derry led for most of the semi-final, although Monaghan did edge in front for a spell in the second half thanks to a goal scored by substitute Conor McCarthy.

Monaghan skipper Owen Duffy scored two points early in the second half at the Athletic Grounds

Damian Barton's men made the better start, easing into a three point lead with Aidan McLaughlin and Enda Lynn adding to Kielt's opening free.

Ciaran Hughes got Monaghan off the mark in the 15th minute but a Niall Loughlin free restored the Oak Leafers' three-point advantage.

Niall Loughlin (2) and Kielt added frees for the hosts while a Barry McGinn score and two from Conor McManus left it 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Derry had two players black-carded in the first half - Conor McAtamney, who had come on as a placement for Aidan McLaughlin, and Benny Herron.

The Oak Leafers led nine points to six early in the second period but Monaghan hit them with a goal and three points to go 1-9 to 0-9 up.

McCarthy got a point to add to his goal with Fintan Kelly and McManus also splitting the uprights.

But Derry hit back with a goal of their own through Emmett McGuckin and the sides were locked at 1-11 each heading towards stoppage-time.

Kielt's goal, and a point from Niall Loughlin proved enough, even though Monaghan's Kelly and Barry McGinn got the last scores of the game.