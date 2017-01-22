McKenna Cup: Derry 2-12 1-13 Monaghan
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
A late goal by James Kielt proved crucial as Derry saw off Monaghan in Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
Kielt blasted into the roof of the net in the final minute of normal time as the Oak Leaf county battled to a 2-12 to 1-13 victory.
Derry will play Tyrone at Pairc Esler on Saturday, 28 January in what will be a repeat of the 2016 final.
Tyrone have won the competition for five years in a row.
Derry led for most of the semi-final, although Monaghan did edge in front for a spell in the second half thanks to a goal scored by substitute Conor McCarthy.
Damian Barton's men made the better start, easing into a three point lead with Aidan McLaughlin and Enda Lynn adding to Kielt's opening free.
Ciaran Hughes got Monaghan off the mark in the 15th minute but a Niall Loughlin free restored the Oak Leafers' three-point advantage.
Niall Loughlin (2) and Kielt added frees for the hosts while a Barry McGinn score and two from Conor McManus left it 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.
Derry had two players black-carded in the first half - Conor McAtamney, who had come on as a placement for Aidan McLaughlin, and Benny Herron.
The Oak Leafers led nine points to six early in the second period but Monaghan hit them with a goal and three points to go 1-9 to 0-9 up.
McCarthy got a point to add to his goal with Fintan Kelly and McManus also splitting the uprights.
But Derry hit back with a goal of their own through Emmett McGuckin and the sides were locked at 1-11 each heading towards stoppage-time.
Kielt's goal, and a point from Niall Loughlin proved enough, even though Monaghan's Kelly and Barry McGinn got the last scores of the game.
|Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals
|Derry
|2-12 1-13
|Monaghan
|Tyrone
|0-14 0-11
|Fermanagh