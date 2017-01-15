Monaghan edge closer to McKenna Cup semi-finals as Fermanagh defeat St Mary's
Monaghan edged closer to a McKenna Cup semi-finals spot as they beat Antrim 2-20 to 0-9 while Fermanagh also defeated St Mary's 2-13 to 0-13 in Section B.
Colin Walshe's 24th-minute goal helped Monaghan lead 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time at Glenavy.
Shane Carey hit Monaghan's second goal from a penalty.
After last weekend's win over Antrim, St Mary's battled well against Fermanagh but goals from Eoin Donnelly and Daryl Keenan proved decisive.
Monaghan were leading 0-4 to 0-2 when former Allstar corner-back Walshe strode upfield to fire into the Antrim net.
Kieran Hughes kicked three of Monaghan's first-half points with Shane Carey (0-2), Michael Bannigan, Neil McAdam and Thomas Kerr also among the scorers.
Antrim's brief mini-revival of a Ruairi Scott point and two Seamus McGarry scores after the break was quickly cancelled out by scores from Walshe, Hughes and Carey.
Carey's penalty increased Monaghan's lead to 2-18 to 0-8 as the Saffrons offered scant resistance.
Fermanagh made to work hard by St Mary's
In contrast, St Mary's competed well against Fermanagh despite trailing 1-3 to 0-0 early on.
After St Mary's keeper Mark Reid saved a Danny Teague penalty, Eoin Donnelly did rattle the students' net with Aidan Breen, Danny Teague and Barry Mulrone also tagging on the early points.
However, a Pearse Og McCrickard score started a run of five unanswered St Mary's points which was concluded by Tyrone player Conor Meyler's 17th-minute point.
With Darragh Kavanagh bringing up his first-half haul to three points, St Mary's remained in touch at only 1-7 to 0-8 in arrears at the break.
Points from Tommy McCaffrey, his second, Eoin McManus and Paul McCusker pushed Fermanagh's lead on to five only for two Oisin O'Neill points and a Niall Toner effort to again trim back the margin to two.
However, Keenan's well-taken goal finally broke the St Mary's resistance as Fermanagh outscored the students 1-4 to 0-2 in the closing stages.
Fermanagh midfielder Eoin Donnelly was sent off late on after getting a second yellow card while the Ernemen also had Teague black carded in the closing moments.
Monaghan will be guaranteed a semi-finals spot if they avoid defeat against St Mary's on Wednesday night when Fermanagh will hope to secure the best runner-ups qualification spot by accounting for struggling Antrim.
|Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup: Section A
|Down
|0-15 0-14
|Derry
|Armagh
|2-19 0-09
|Queen's
|Section B
|Antrim
|0-09 2-20
|Monaghan
|St Mary's College
|0-13 2-13
|Fermanagh
|Section C
|Donegal
|1-06 2-14
|Cavan
|Tyrone
|2-17 1-07
|Ulster University