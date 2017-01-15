Dr McKenna Cup Section C: Tyrone keep hopes alive as Cavan win again

The Carrickmore game was originally scheduled to be played at Healy Park on Saturday night

Tyrone kept alive their hopes of a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup triumph as their strong second half led to a 2-17 to 1-7 win over Ulster University.

Lee Brennan (0-7) and newcomer Ronan McHugh (1-3) made big contributions with Niall McKenna scoring Tyrone's other goal in the Section C game.

Niall Madine hit Ulster University's first-half goal.

Cavan are top of Section C after Rory Dunne and Paul O'Connor goals helped them beat youthful Donegal 2-14 to 1-6.

Students provide early resistance at Carrickmore

In the game at Carrickmore which had to be delayed from Saturday night because of an unplayable Healy Park pitch, Martin McHugh's Ulster University side gave Tyrone plenty of problems before the holders took control.

Peter Harte crossed from the right for Niall McKenna to palm home at the far post to give the Red Hands a 1-3 to 0-2 lead after 16 minutes

But the students responded positively for Niall Madine and Ronan McAlinden to pull back scores.

Harte had just nudged the Red Hands into a four points lead when UU target man Madine punched home a goal from Barry Grant's long delivery.

Tyrone, with three points from newcomer Ronan McHugh, led only 1-8 to 1-6 at the break, but McHugh smashed a screamer to the net four minutes into the second half to put the Red Hands in control

Mickey's Harte's side restricted UU to just one second-half score as Brennan fired over a series of fine points and Ronan O'Neill notched three after being introduced from the bench.

Mattie McGleenan's Cavan side had to work hard to overcome youthful Donegal

Cavan eventually subdue youthful Donegal

At Ballybofey, Declan Bonner's Donegal under-21 line-up were competitive for two-thirds of the contest before goals from Dunne and O'Connor saw Cavan pulling clear.

Two Seanie Johnston points helped Cavan lead 0-3 to 0-0 but Donegal got on terms in the 16th minute as Ethan O'Donnell blasted past James Farrelly.

The sides remained level at the break (1-2 to 0-5) and while Cavan moved three ahead after the resumption, points from Conor Morrison and Adam Neely then cut the margin to the minimum.

However, Dunne's goal put Cavan five ahead and they outscored the Breffni men 1-4 to 0-1 in the closing stages, as O'Connor added a late second three-pointer.

The win leaves Cavan on four points heading into the final group game with UU on Wednesday, when Tyrone will face Donegal.

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup results

Section A

Down 0-15 0-14 Derry

Armagh 2-19 0-09 Queen's

Section B

Antrim 0-09 2-20 Monaghan

St Mary's 0-13 2-13 Fermanagh

Section C

Donegal 1-06 2-14 Cavan

Tyrone 2-17 1-07 UU