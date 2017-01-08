McKenna Cup: UU beat Donegal and Cavan see off Tyrone

Ryan McHugh's late goal gave Ulster University a narrow win over senior side Donegal in the McKenna Cup

Ryan McHugh scored a late goal against his own senior side to give Ulster University Jordanstown victory over a youthful Donegal in the McKenna Cup.

McHugh, son of UU manager Martin, fisted in to give the students a 2-20 to 4-13 opening win in Section C.

In the same section, new Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan saw his side achieve a 1-13 to 0-12 win over Tyrone who have won the cup for five years in a row.

Three players were sent off in the match at Breffni Park.

Gerard Smith scored an early goal for Cavan as Tyrone were made to pay for poor finishing.

Donegal, fielding an entire Under-21 side managed by Declan Bonner, seemed to be heading to a nrrow win over the UU students in a competitive match at Ballybofey.

They scored two goals in each half through Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Micheal Carroll, Brandon McCole and Ethan O'Donnell.

But UU, with a number of Donegal senior players in their ranks including the resourceful forward Patrick McBrearty, kept sending points over to keep the contest alive and set the stage for McHugh decisive score.