Donegal's Leo McLoone opts out of squad for 2017

Leo McLoone has won three Ulster SFC titles with Donegal
Leo McLoone will not be featuring for Donegal next season

Donegal will be without Leo McLoone for their 2017 campaign after the versatile player decided to make himself unavailable for selection.

The 27-year-old Naomh Conaill clubman confirmed his decision to the Donegal Democrat but did not wish to give a reason for opting out of the squad.

McLoone won the All-Ireland title with Donegal in 2012.

Once a regular starter, he made only three appearances from the bench for Donegal in the championship this year.

McLoone also took a break from the Donegal squad for the first half of the 2015 season.

