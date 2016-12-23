Slaughtneil granted two-week break between All-Ireland semi-finals

Chrissy McKaigue is a dual football and hurling player for Slaughtneil

Ulster club champions Slaughtneil are to be given a two-week break between their All-Ireland football and hurling semi-finals in February.

The Derry-based Robert Emmets club secured the Ulster hurling and football crowns in 2016, as well as the camogie title this season.

The footballers will play St Vincent's of Dublin on Saturday 11 February.

The hurlers were due to play Leinster champions Cuala on 4 February but that tie has been put back to 25 February.

Slaughtneil have as many as 17 players in both squads, with eight likely to start both games.

The next problem will arise if they win both of their semi-finals, with the two finals down for decision on their traditional St Patrick's Day slot.

Galway's St Thomas take on Ballyea from Clare in the other hurling semi-final while Dr Crokes of Kerry meet Galway's Corofin in the other football last four clash.

Slaughtneil's football semi-final will be played at Pairc Esler, with their hurling semi at the Athletic Grounds, throw-in times yet to be confirmed.

The footballers booked their place in the last four by defeating London side St Kiernan's 2-11 to 0-5 in their quarter-final.