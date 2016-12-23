Michael McCann: Antrim footballer's surprise at inter-county retirement report

Michael McCann in action against Tyrone in this year's McKenna Cup

Antrim footballer Michael McCann has expressed surprise after a report said that he has retired from county duty.

Saffrons joint-manager Gearoid Adams told the Irish News that the 31-year-old Cargin player had opted to end his county career.

However, McCann's response on Twitter in a twitter exchange with another Antrim player Chris Kerr made clear the report had taken him by surprise

"Have I? Thanks for letting me know," said McCann, 31.

Joint-manager Adams said that McCann had opted to end his decade-long Saffrons stint because of club and work commitments.

Adams added that McCann had given "tremendous service" to the county.

McCann has not been named in the Antrim squad for next month's Dr McKenna Cup as he continues to focus on establishing his gym business but it appears evident that he is keeping his options open in terms of a possible return to the inter-county arena.

The 31-year-old helped Antrim achieve promotion to Division Three of the Football League in 2016 and also lined out for the county during their brief championship campaign in the summer as they suffered defeats against Fermanagh and Limerick.

Later in the season, McCann was part of the Cargin team which regained the Antrim football title as they defeated 2010 All-Ireland champions St Gall's in the county decider.