Lewis Hamilton edges Kimi Raikkonen in Chinese GP practice

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton edged Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari by just 0.007secs in second practice at the Chinese GP.

Hamilton made a couple of small errors on his fastest lap but the times suggest another close battle between Mercedes and Ferrari for the race win.

There was just 0.108secs between Hamilton and title rival Sebastian Vettel in fourth, with Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes third.

Hamilton is 17 points behind Vettel, who has won the first two races.

The world champion has said he cannot afford to lose any more ground to the German in the title race this weekend.

Hamilton was highly impressive in setting fastest time in the first session on Friday but the front-runners closed up in the second.

The Mercedes perhaps still has a small advantage, as Raikkonen set his fastest time a little later in the session when the track grip levels would have improved.

Even Red Bull could get involved

But there seems almost nothing to choose between the top two teams on pure pace, with Red Bull a little off on one-lap performance but much closer on race pace.

Max Verstappen was fifth quickest, 0.341secs off Hamilton, and has been told by his team that he needs to have a clean weekend after driving errors and incidents have affected his chances in the first two races of the season.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was only ninth fastest after making errors on his flying lap on the fastest ultra-soft tyres.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg was seventh quickest, split from team-mate Carlos Sainz in ninth by Kevin Magnussen, again impressing in the Haas after his strong start to the season.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso completed the top 10 ahead of the Force India of Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly's Toro Rosso.

A late rain shower meant the session effectively ended 10 minutes early.

Magnussen had another strong showing in the Haas

Another unsafe pit stop release

McLaren could be facing a fine from governing body the FIA after Stoffel Vandoorne, 14th fastest, had to stop out on track with a loose wheel.

It was another pit error, after a Ferrari mechanic suffered a broken leg in Bahrain last Sunday when the system gave Kimi Raikkonen a green light before the left rear had been removed.

Raikkonen had also had a problem in second practice in Bahrain, when sent out on to the track with a loose wheel.

Team boss Maurizio Arrivabene said the pit-stop system had been altered to avoid the errors that led to the injury happening again.