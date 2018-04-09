F1 gossip: Vettel, Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Ferrari, Stroll

Monday, 9 April

Hamilton (right) said Vertsappen (left) needed to have more "respect"

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel defended Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton over remarks he made about Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the Bahrain Grand Prix. (Autosport)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says his second place behind Vettel in Bahrain "opened up our eyes in terms of how much we still have to work with the car" as the German outfit spotted "some weaknesses". (Crash.net)

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne says the team have a "great car, a solid team and two drivers on top form" after winning the opening two races of the season but added: "There is still a long way to go." (F1i.com)

Williams driver Lance Stroll said the team "did the maximum we could have done" after he finished 14th in Bahrain but that "behind the scenes there is a lot of work to be done". (TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk)