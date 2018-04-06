Formula 1 bosses aim for 2021 budget cap

Formula 1 is pressing ahead with plans to introduce a budget cap in 2021 as part of wide-ranging plans to make the sport more attractive.

Owners Liberty Media presented more detail on their plans to the teams at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

A budget cap of around $150m is central to the aim to close up the field, along with more equitable prize money distribution and technical changes.

Title contenders Mercedes and Ferrari have so far not responded to the plans.

Bob Fernley, deputy team principal of independents Force India, said: "It is a constructive programme. Liberty are going around getting the individual teams' opinions and putting it together collectively into what they believe is the best way forward for F1 for the future, whereas in the past it was a very divisive process.

"I can see the direction they are going in and from an independent team's point of view, it's very encouraging.

"At least four teams - Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren - will have to make some adjustments. But they are keeping everybody on board with that process."

Ferrari said they had taken notice of the presentation, while Mercedes are expected to respond later on Friday.

The basic outline of F1's plans are the same as have been telegraphed for some time:

Cheaper, simpler, louder engines, while remaining road-relevant and hybrid, but making F1 more attractive for new entrants

A cost cap that "maintains Formula 1 position as the pinnacle of motorsport with state-of-the-art technology" and aiming to ensure "how you spend the money must be more decisive and important than how much money you spend"

A "more balanced" revenue distribution "based on meritocracy of the current performance" while "recognising historical franchise and value"

"More race-able" cars "to increase overtaking opportunities" which "maintain performance differentiators like aerodynamics, suspensions and PU performance" but standardisation of "areas not relevant to fans"

A simplified and streamlined governance structure

F1 is pushing ahead with a desire revealed in November last year on engines to keep the current architecture of 1.6-litre V6 turbo, but removing the part of the hybrid system that recovers energy from the turbo, the so-called MGU-H.

Bosses are firm in their desire to stick with the fundamental outline of the plans but are prepared to listen to and take on board sensible and constructive alternative proposals.

Part of the plans for 2021 is research into ways of making the cars able to follow each other more closely, and therefore provoke better racing, by adjusting the way the aerodynamics work.

Some aspects of this research may be introduced early in 2019, as a result of parallel talks that are taking place to try to take a small step in the right direction for next season.