Formula 1: Russian GP wants to bring back 'grid girls' for race in September

The Russian Grand Prix takes place in Sochi from 28-30 September

'Grid girls' should be brought back for the Russian Grand Prix because "our girls are the most beautiful", says the country's top Formula 1 organiser.

The practice of employing 'grid girls', models who perform promotional work at races, was dropped by F1 in January.

The 'grid kids' programme replaced it.

But Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak, who heads the Russian GP organising committee, said he thinks it is "wrong" to bring children onto the track because they would be "scared".

"Here it should be adults," he said in quotes reported by Russian news agency Interfax.

"In all forms of motor sport there are girls advertising cars harmoniously and pleasantly.

"If we manage to reach agreement we plan to reinstate this tradition. After all, our girls are the most beautiful."

F1's decision to stop using 'grid girls' came shortly after the Professional Darts Corporation said walk-on girls would no longer be used at its events.

Explaining the decision at the time, Sean Bratches, F1's managing director of commercial operations, said the change would be made "so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport".

The Women's Sport Trust commended the decision and said it "strongly encouraged sports such as cycling, boxing and UFC" to follow suit.

While one part-time 'grid girl', Charlotte Gash, told BBC Radio 5 live she was "disgusted" with F1's "politically correct" decision.

In December, BBC Sport carried out a vote on whether 'grid girls' should be part of Formula 1, with 60% saying that they should be.