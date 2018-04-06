F1 gossip: Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Grosjean, Magnussen

Lewis Hamilton has won the world title four time in his career

Friday, 6 April

World champion Lewis Hamilton is set to sign a three-year deal worth £39.3m (45m euros) to stay at Mercedes. (Bild, via Daily Express)

McLaren's Fernando Alonso thinks it is "sad" that Formula 1's competitive order has become so predictable. (Motorsport)

Nico Hulkenberg says Renault's new car is "not good enough" with its performance and balance yet, despite an encouraging start to the season. (Autosport)

Haas has reshuffled their pit crew and introduced an extra fail-safe system to help prevent a repeat of the Australian Grand Prix tyre-change blunders that led to the early retirements of both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. (Motorsport)

Honda has been forced into making component changes to the engines of both Toro Rosso cars before the Bahrain Grand Prix. (ESPN)

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has urged Liberty Media to ignore feedback from drivers, who he says "don't care about making the show better". (Crash.net)

Thursday, 5 April

Fernando Alonso came fifth in Melbourne, better than any result he had in the 2017 season

Fernando Alonso has warned his McLaren team they "must not get complacent" after the Spaniard finished fifth in the opening race of the season in Melbourne. (F1i.com)

Sebastian Vettel says his Ferrari has "huge potential" but is not yet "spot on", despite winning the season opener in Australia. (ESPN)

Lewis Hamilton can equal a Formula 1 record on Sunday as he has finished in the points in his past 26 races. Kimi Raikkonen currently holds the record outright with 27 successive points finishes while at Lotus in 2012-13. (Reuters)

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly and Red Bull's Max Verstappen tried their luck at two-seater racing

Mercedes are expecting a close battle with Ferrari at this weekend's Bahrain GP, with team boss Toto Wolff wary of Ferrari's straight-line speed. (Sky Sports)

Esteban Ocon insists there is "no panic" after a bad start to the season for Force India. (F1Today.net)

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, 23, says he has been promised a seat at McLaren in 2019 if he wins this year's FIA Formula 2 Championship, which starts this weekend in Bahrain. (The Chequered Flag)

Williams F1 deputy team principal Claire Williams has praised Renault's "phenomenal turnaround". Renault finished sixth, one place behind Williams, in the Constructors' Championship last season but saw both Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz finish in the top 10 in Australia. (F1i.com)

Max Verstappen took to the water before the Bahrain GP by going jet-skiing

Wednesday, 4 April

Daniel Ricciardo's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the season

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo believes he has the attributes to become world champion and feels it is right to weigh up his options before signing a new contract. (Sky Sports F1)

Mercedes say their engines have three basic modes over the course of a grand prix weekend - one for the majority of the free practice sessions, one for the majority of qualifying and one for the majority of the race. (Pitpass)

The famous Monaco Grand Prix layout could be tweaked by 2025. Forbes' F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said a two-billion-euro project to reclaim 25 acres of land, located just before the F1 circuit's tunnel entrance, is already under way. (GrandPrix.com)

Formula 1's managing director of motorsports, Ross Brawn, says he found it "personally offensive" when Ferrari's chairman Sergio Marchionne accused him of "dumbing down" the sport. (ESPN)

Sauber has bolstered its technical department by drafting in Jan Monchaux as their new head of aerodynamics. Monchaux held the role of head of vehicle engineering and aerodynamics at Audi Sport for the last five years, having previously worked at Toyota and Ferrari. (Formula1.com)

Haas driver Romain Grosjean has a suggestion for a debate on favourite helmet design - his own.

Tuesday, 3 April

Fernando Alonso believes McLaren can "forget" about their midfield rivals, and target Red Bull in the coming races. (Autosport)

Formula 1 chiefs are considering the prospect of changing qualifying to a sprint race. (Auto Motor und Sport via PlanetF1)

Carlos Sainz says being on loan from Red Bull to Renault is a "bit of a strange situation". (Motorsport.com)

Force India chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer says his team will use a new front wing for the Bahrain Grand Prix (Crash.net)

Haas driver Romain Grosjean says describing the team as a "Ferrari B team" is insulting to their engineers. (PlanetF1.com)

McLaren's Fernando Alonso is targeting a repeat of former glories at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Monday, 2 April

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says he is confused by changes to Formula 1, including dropping grid girls

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says he is confused why Formula 1 bosses opted to drop the use of grid girls and switch race start times. (Crash.net)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari's pace was better than it appeared at the season-opening race in Australia. (Motorsport Week)

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo believes the width of modern F1 cars is making overtaking more difficult. (Autosport)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly says Honda has a "big, big plan" for development in 2018 that is designed to "show everyone they can do proper engines" in Formula 1. (Motorsport)

Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting says he has no concern over the legality of Haas' 2018 car. (F1i.com)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner is sure his team can prevent a repeat of the pit-stop mistakes which ruined their Australian Grand Prix and push for a good points haul in Bahrain. (ESPN)