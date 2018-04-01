Bahrain Grand Prix: Will Sebastian Vettel reign in the heat of the desert?

Sebastian Vettel wins the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix
King of the circuit: Sebastian Vettel salutes the crowds after victory in 2017
Dates: 6-8 April Circuit: Bahrain International
The desert can be a hostile environment. After the curtain-raiser in Melbourne, F1 heads to the Kingdom of Bahrain - home to wind-blown sands, high temperatures and twilight racing.

With membership to the five-time world champion club up for grabs this season, the rivalry between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton looks set to intensify under the dazzling floodlights.

Vettel has previous in Bahrain with three Sakhir wins to his name, a record he shares with Fernando Alonso. Ferrari, meanwhile, have five wins at the track so expectations in the Italian team's camp will be high.

And for added motivation, nine of the previous 13 winners in Bahrain have gone on to lift the drivers' championship - will race number 14 deliver the same outcome?

Daniel Ricciardo during the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2015
Fast cars, darkness and a helicopter in the skyline...is it an F1 race or a scene from The A-Team?

As a post-millennial addition to the calendar, it may not have the same kudos of, say, a Silverstone or a Monza, but there's plenty for the fans to feast their eyes on.

Located 40 minutes south-west of the city's capital Manama and built on an old camel farm, the mixture of technical corners and repeated acceleration zones means a rear-tyre blowout or an engine overheating is always a possibility.

As with most race weekends on the calendar now, spectators can look forward to a musical concert to add to the festivities. Who's headlining this one? Latin guitar maestro Carlos Santana no less.

Will it be a desert duel or an Arabian nightmare in Bahrain? Hard to say... but Black Magic Woman should sound immense in the moonlight.

Previously in F1... round one, Australia

Lewis Hamilton
Qualifying stunner for Hamilton: A world champion knows when to turn on the magic and grab first place on the grid. "I am very, very happy with that [final] lap. One of my best, I would say."
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
Race day delight for Vettel: A miscalculation by Mercedes, tactics spot on by Ferrari. The safety car period was a thorn in Hamilton's side and podium joy for rival for Sebastian Vettel

The circuit

Bahrain
Unlike many other circuits on the calendar, only Turn One has a title in Bahrain. In 2014, the corner was named after seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, 10 years after his inaugural win in 2004

Back-pocket facts

  • The country gets its name from the Arabic word "al-Bahrayn" which is loosely translates to "the two seas"
  • You won't find champagne on this podium. In respect of the country's Islamic traditions, drivers spray each other with a rosewater drink known as waard instead
  • Chicken machboos, or "machboos ala dajaj" (spiced chicken and rice), is the national dish
  • Bahrain is home to "the tree of life", a 400-year-old tree that stands alone in the desert with no known source of water
  • Legend has it Bahrain could be the biblical basis of the Garden of Eden, due to its resemblance to the holy land of Dilmun

F1 social

Romain Grosjean Twitter
Harmonious times at Haas...
A.J. Feustel Twitter
HD TV is so last season; how about viewing the grand prix from the international space station? NASA astronaut and geophysicist Andrew J. Feustel tweeted this incredible picture from the season opener in Australia
Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly should give the makers of The Avengers movies a call

