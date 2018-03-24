Lewis Hamilton on pole in Australian Grand Prix as Valtteri Bottas crashes

Sunday's Australian Grand Prix is live on 5 live and the BBC Sport website at 06:10 BST

Lewis Hamilton pulled out a spectacular last-ditch lap to take a stunning pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The world champion was nip and tuck with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Max Verstappen until the final runs of the session only for Hamilton re-set perceptions of the possible to take pole by a massive 0.664 seconds.

Vettel was pipped to second by Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen by just 0.01secs, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fourth and fifth.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas crashed at the start of final qualifying and will start 10th at best.

Hamilton said: "You would think that with the results we had these years it would feel the norm but it doesn't. It's so intense. I am so happy with that lap. I am always striving for perfection and that was as close as I can get."

Hamilton's team-mate Bottas crashed on his first attempt at a flying lap - piling the pressure on himself

So does anyone else have a chance?

Vettel, expected to be Hamilton's closest rival for the title again this year, said he was "happy" with his performance after struggling in Friday practice.

"It was really close," he said. "Shame Lewis had quite a big gap at the end but I guess he did another pretty good lap."

Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty for a driving infringement in practice, which will promote the Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean to fifth and sixth places, and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg to seventh.

Disappointment for McLaren

There was disappointment for McLaren, who failed to get into final qualifying after looking like they might end up as best of the rest after the big three.

Fernando Alonso was seventh after the first runs in second qualifying and looked on course to compete with Renault's Carlos Sainz for seventh. But he made a mistake on his final lap and ended up 11th, leapfrogged as others improved.

More to follow

Final practice began in soaking wet conditions, but the track was dry for qualifying

Vettel

Great attention to detail here - although Red Bull's legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey might say there were serious inefficiencies in the underfloor

Kimi Raikkonen has been out-performing 'his boss' Sebastian Vettel so far

Rain is expected across this weekend in Melbourne. The 1991 race - held in Adelaide - was cancelled after a deluge and several resulting crashes, with Ayrton Senna classified as the winner