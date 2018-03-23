Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top as Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari appear close

Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race is live on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Just 0.283 seconds separated Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Hamilton was 0.127secs clear of Verstappen, although the world champion looked as if he had more potential had he not lost time on his quickest lap.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third, from the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen.

Raikkonen's team-mate Sebastian Vettel was fifth, 0.237secs behind and appearing to struggle a little.

Haas' Romain Grosjean was an impressive sixth, ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian was more than 0.6secs off Verstappen but did not get a representative lap time on the fastest tyres.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso took eighth split from team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne by the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

The Renaults of Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg were 11th and 12th, followed by and Lance Stroll's Williams.

Kimi Raikkonen has been out-performing 'his boss' Vettel so far

What does it all mean for the season?

The first session, in which Hamilton was much quicker than the rest of the field, had given the impression that Mercedes had a significant advantage.

But the second session painted a different picture.

Red Bull were close behind Mercedes on one-lap pace and if anything had an advantage on race pace when the teams put fuel in the cars and simulated the first stage of the grand prix.

On heavy tanks, Ricciardo and Verstappen were quicker than the Mercedes drivers, with Vettel just behind.

On pure pace, Mercedes would be expected to be favourites for pole position.

Not only did Hamilton appear to lose time in the middle sector of his best lap, suggesting he could have been at least 0.2secs faster, Mercedes also have an extra engine power boost for the final parts of qualifying that usually gives them an edge.

But the cars look closely matched and wet weather is predicted for qualifying, which will throw in an element of the unknown.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dear F1: Please, please, PLEASE be more unpredictable

Behind the big three

Grosjean's superb lap time - less than 0.5secs off the Ferrari - underlined predictions that Haas could be best of the rest at the start of the season.

The Franco-Swiss was 0.552secs quicker than Alonso's McLaren, which was just 0.046secs ahead of the second Haas of Magnussen.

But the midfield is very tightly packed - just 0.774secs separated Alonso in eighth place from Sergey Sirotkin's Williams in 18th.

Bottas ran wide and onto the grass during second practice - he cannot afford to do that too many times this season

Great attention to detail here - though Red Bull's legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey would say there would serious inefficiencies in the underfloor