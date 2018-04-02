Bahrain Grand Prix: Your podium predictions

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen
Who will come out on top in Bahrain?
Bahrain Grand Prix on the BBC
Dates: 6-8 April Circuit: Bahrain International
Coverage: Practice, qualifying and race across BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online only. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

A leapfrog by the prancing horse was all it took for Sebastian Vettel to claim first bragging rights in the F1 opener in Australia.

Thanks to a virtual safety car miscalculation by Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton was left supping second place champagne and pondering the question: "did I do something wrong?"

Onto Bahrain and Ferrari are the masters of this desert circuit with five wins. Vettel is tied with Fernando Alonso for top driver with three victories.

Can the German take an early 2-0 lead in the title race? Or will the track that offers the chance of overtaking see the world champion redeem himself?

Pick your top three drivers for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix from the list below.

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton timeline
The race to a career-defining fifth title is under way - and Vettel has an unexpected advantage

