Australian Grand Prix: Who will take the first win of 2018?

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel
Who will claim the first win of 2018?
Australian Grand Prix on the BBC
Dates: 23-25 March Circuit: Albert Park
Coverage: Practice sessions online-only; Qualifying and race on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

New cars and drivers have been unveiled, pre-season testing in Barcelona has been run.

As Australia prepares for another opening race weekend, it's time for you to give us your expert predictions.

Are the McLaren engine woes set to continue in 2018? Could Max Verstappen win a maiden championship the year he turns 21?

Or is the Hamilton v Vettel heavyweight tussle just too strong for the rest of the grid to break?

Choose your top three finishers for the Australian Grand Prix from the list below.

Who will win the first race of 2018?

Predict who you think will finish in the top three at the Australian Grand Prix.

