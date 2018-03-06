Formula 1: Tatiana Calderon promoted to test driver for 2018

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Tatiana Calderon

Colombian Tatiana Calderon will be Sauber's test driver this season.

The 24-year-old, who races in the GP3 category, has been promoted from her previous role as development driver.

The Swiss-based team said she would "complete simulator training and coaching with engineers both on-site and during grand prix weekends".

Calderon said: "I have been able to expand and develop my skills as a race driver and am convinced I will be doing so throughout this year."

Team principal Frederic Vasseur said: "Tatiana is very hard-working, and has impressed the team with her focus and dedication. She has made good progress as a driver, developing both her mental and physical capacities continuously over the past few years."

