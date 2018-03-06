Formula 1 2018: Make your winners & sinners predictions

Old rivalries, new faces and some very brightly coloured cars... Formula 1 is back for another season of high drama.

As the teams undertake a second round of tweaks and tinkering in Barcelona, we thought we would get some early predictions in.

It's Sunday 25 November and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is bathed in the glow of celebratory fireworks. Or maybe Brazil, or Mexico, and so on...

Wherever the podium is, who do you think will be lifting the drivers' and constructors' championship titles?

Will the Hamilton-Mercedes juggernaut triumph once again? Can Vettel and Ferrari's campaign go the distance?

Or could Red Bull and McLaren mount a serious challenge to the front of the grid?

Also, as an added bonus, give us your pick for the unfortunate soul who will finish bottom of class in 2018.

Predict your winners and sinners from the lists below.

