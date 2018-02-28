Snow delays pre-season testing in Barcelona

Snow settled on the circuit during day three of winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya

The third day of pre-season testing was delayed because of snow at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The track was cleared in the morning but the session was postponed because the medical helicopter could not fly in the poor conditions.

Teams would have been unable to run anyway because of the continuing snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Temperatures are likely to rise but it is unclear if the session will start.

The weather is expected to improve on Thursday - the final day of this week's first test - with highs of 15C predicted on a cloudy day with intermittent showers.

The second and final pre-season test runs from 6-9 March. The opening race is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne's Albert Park on 23-25 March.

Snow also affected the end of the second day of testing on Tuesday.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said: "You don't learn anything. We will never race in this circumstance, and the only thing you do is risk the car.

"This being the first test of the season, we are lean on spares, and we cannot risk it. And at the moment it does not look much better on Thursday. It is getting warmer but still wet."

Extending the test for an extra day would require the unanimous approval of all 10 teams.

"We can't get two teams to agree on something, never mind 10," Steiner added.

"The big teams do a lot more work in testing so they lose as much as us.

"But to get to Melbourne the smaller teams are always hurt more than the bigger teams who have more resources.

"I am positive that next week will be better - no rain, temperatures up to normal. And then you can do some work."