F1 Gossip: Hamilton, Force India, Vandoorne, Alonso, Hulkenberg

Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes' new season car - the Briton says he remains committed beyond 2018

Tuesday, 27 February

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes know he is committed to the team and that he wants to extend his stay beyond the 2018 season.(ESPN)

Force India say there is a "high probability" they will change their team name before the start of the season. (Motorsport)

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne says he sees no reason why the team's performance should not be on a par with Red Bull this season. (F1i)

Former world champion Fernando Alonso believes his McLaren-Renault combination has "huge potential" - and thinks six teams are in "big trouble". (MotorSport)

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg says the team's impressive start to 2018 pre-season shows how far they have come since he joined 12 months ago. (ESPN)

Force India's Sergio Perez has been showing off his new helmet design. (Twitter)

Sergio Perez's new 2018 helmet design

Monday, 26 February

Kevin Magnussen joined Haas in 2017 and finished 14th last season

Kevin Magnussen and his Haas team are targeting big improvements in 2018. (F1i)

A Vietnam Grand Prix could be on the calendar by 2020, says former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. (Reuters)