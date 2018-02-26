Fernando Alonso: McLaren driver spins off in Formula 1 testing in Barcelona

Fernando Alonso had done just six laps before spinning into the gravel

Fernando Alonso and McLaren had a bad start to Formula 1 pre-season testing when the Spaniard span off after losing a wheel just six laps into his running.

The two-time world champion lost control at the last corner of Spain's Circuit de Catalunya when his right rear wheel came off.

The team blamed a "wheel nut issue".

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest time of the morning, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen.

Alonso had been on course to set the fastest time of the day so far when he crashed out.

The 36-year-old Spaniard was running the super-soft tyres on his first real run of the morning when the right rear wheel worked loose and then detached from the car as he went through the flat-out right-hander that leads on to the pit straight.

He closely inspected the right rear corner of the car while it was sitting in the gravel trap and returned to the pits holding what appeared to be a piece of the wheel assembly.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown said: "There is no drama. It is quite an easy fix.

"It is what testing is for. All the teams will have a variety of issues. we will lose very little time. No big deal at all."

Daniel Ricciardo completed 60 laps in the morning

Ricciardo's fastest time of one minute 20.179 seconds was set on the medium tyre. He was 0.17secs quicker than Bottas on the same tyres, while Raikkonen was 0.157secs further back on the soft tyre, and 0.041secs quicker than Hulkenberg on the medium, on what was an impressive first morning for the factory Renault team.

Alonso did get out again before the lunch break but only managed a couple of in-and-out laps. He ended the morning eighth fastest of 10 drivers with the time he set before his spin using the super-soft tyres.

In contrast to McLaren's fate, Brendon Hartley managed 72 laps on the first morning of the Toro Rosso team's first official test with new engine partner Honda, who McLaren abandoned last season as a result of three years of poor reliability and performance.

Fastest times in the morning session

1 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull-Renault 1:20.179 seconds

2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 1:20.349

3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:20.506*

4 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:20.547

5 Brendon Hartley (NZL) Toro Rosso-Honda 1:22.371*

6 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams-Mercedes 1:22.452*

7 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas-Ferrari 1:23.092

8 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren-Renault 1:24.202**

9 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:25.504

10 Nikita Mazepin (Rus) Force India-Mercedes 1:25.628

* = time set on soft tyre; ** = time set on super-soft tyre; all other times on medium