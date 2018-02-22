Jolyon Palmer says the integration of the halo head protection system “is a step too far” for Formula 1.

Speaking with Jennie Gow and commentator Jack Nicholls, the former Renault driver went on to say: “It’s against the tradition of open-cockpit cars, and I feel it’s extremely unnecessary.

Palmer, who competed for Renault in F1 across 2016 and 2017, will this season join the BBC Formula 1 team to give in-depth views and analysis of the sport.

