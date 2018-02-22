BBC Sport - Jolyon Palmer discusses Formula 1's new 'halo' cockpit protection

F1's halo 'is a step too far' - Palmer

Jolyon Palmer says the integration of the halo head protection system “is a step too far” for Formula 1.

Speaking with Jennie Gow and commentator Jack Nicholls, the former Renault driver went on to say: “It’s against the tradition of open-cockpit cars, and I feel it’s extremely unnecessary.

Palmer, who competed for Renault in F1 across 2016 and 2017, will this season join the BBC Formula 1 team to give in-depth views and analysis of the sport.

Listen to the new Chequered Flag Podcast

Top videos

Video

F1's halo 'is a step too far' - Palmer

Video

USA end 20-year wait, stunning stone & halfpipe heaven

Video

Christie celebrates boyfriend's relay gold

Video

'Stunning' five-point stone ends GB men's Olympics

Video

Crashes & corks - Wise wins epic halfpipe final

Video

The wait is over! USA win first women's ice hockey gold in 20 years

Video

USA shock Canada to reach curling final

Video

When gold medal celebrations go wrong

Video

Inspiring people 'as good as any medal' - Christie

Video

Champions Mercedes reveal new car for 2018

Video

Sancho tries to emulate Ronaldinho skills

Video

Jones compares Scotland to the All Blacks

Video

Schulting wins gold as South Koreans crash out

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired