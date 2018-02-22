BBC Sport - World champions Mercedes reveal their new car for 2018
Champions Mercedes reveal new car for 2018
- From the section Formula 1
Mercedes have unveiled their newest car, the W09. The team hope it can deliver them a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship double this year.
World champion Lewis Hamilton expects Ferrari and Red Bull to be among the contenders battling for the title, and hopes it will be a "tighter season".
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired