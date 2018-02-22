BBC Sport - World champions Mercedes reveal their new car for 2018

Champions Mercedes reveal new car for 2018

Mercedes have unveiled their newest car, the W09. The team hope it can deliver them a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship double this year.

World champion Lewis Hamilton expects Ferrari and Red Bull to be among the contenders battling for the title, and hopes it will be a "tighter season".

Top videos

Video

Champions Mercedes reveal new car for 2018

Video

USA end 20-year wait, stunning stone & halfpipe heaven

Video

Christie celebrates boyfriend's relay gold

Video

'Stunning' five-point stone ends GB men's Olympics

Video

Crashes & corks - Wise wins epic halfpipe final

Video

The wait is over! USA win first women's ice hockey gold in 20 years

Video

USA shock Canada to reach curling final

Video

When gold medal celebrations go wrong

Video

Inspiring people 'as good as any medal' - Christie

Video

Sancho tries to emulate Ronaldinho skills

Video

Jones compares Scotland to the All Blacks

Video

Schulting wins gold as South Koreans crash out

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired