McLaren: New colour and engine for 2018 F1 season

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

McLaren 2018 car
McLaren have struggled with a Honda engine for the past three years

McLaren have revealed the car they hope will return them to at least relative competitiveness.

The MCL33 has switched from Honda to a Renault engine and is predominantly orange, echoing McLaren's historic 1960s livery.

The car is a clear design evolution of last year's, which was regarded as one of the best chassis on the grid.

Executive director Zak Brown says success would be "racing and qualifying at the front, getting on the podium".

More to follow.

