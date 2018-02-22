Mercedes car launch: World champions 'keeping some diva traits' in 2018 car

Mercedes are aiming for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title double

Mercedes have revealed the new car they hope will claim a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title double this year.

Valtteri Bottas drove the car at a cold Silverstone on Thursday morning.

World champion Lewis Hamilton is scheduled to drive the W09 in the afternoon, after the car is officially unveiled.

"We've tried to stay true to our design philosophy and develop an already solid base," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

The new car is a design evolution of last year's successful car.

Wolff said the team had tried to keep the strengths of its overall pace as F1's fastest car, but iron out the flaws that made it uncompetitive at certain types of circuit.

"We hope we have kept the good character traits of the diva," he said.

"We all like divas, but sometimes she was a bit difficult to understand and this is the area where we worked the most, trying to understand and preserve the speed in the car and find more driveability.

"Because the regulations have stayed stable, there is not a lot of difference. The most visible change is aerodynamic and how tight the packaging is of the car and how closed up the bodywork is."

Wolff said Hamilton was "extremely motivated" for the new season and expected him to sign a new contract to stay at Mercedes beyond the end of this season "in a few weeks".

The 33-year-old Britain said he was "excited" to start the new season and go for a fifth world title.

'If you give me a chainsaw I would take it off'

The new Mercedes features the 'halo' head protection system that has to be fitted to all cars this season.

Wolff said he was not a fan of the device.

"I am not impressed with the whole thing and if you give me a chainsaw I would take it off," he said.

"We need to look after the driver safety but what we have implemented is aesthetically not appealing. We need to tackle that and come up with something that looks better. It is a massive weight on the car and you screw up the centre of gravity."

Hamilton said he believed people inside and outside F1 would soon become used to the unusual looks and emphasised that it was a first attempt at improving safety for drivers' heads.

"Honestly, the team have done a great job to integrate it and make it look as nice as it can look. We have known for some time it was coming and I think after a few races we will forget it is even there.

"You often look at the old cars and think it's dated. This is the new world right now and I'm sure it is only the first step of development."