Formula 1 testing: When testing gets... testing

F1 hasn't even started testing properly yet, and Daniel Ricciardo's had a prang in his brand new Red Bull RB14 during its very first outing - in the Silverstone rain. But he's not the only one to suffer during testing times... Last year, it was F1 rookie Lance Stroll who came to grief in his Williams. Three times, in fact. But the 18-year-old could claim inexperience behind the wheel of very different machines to previous seasons Ricciardo is in good company. Lewis Hamilton parked his Mercedes in the Jerez tyre wall in 2013 - and looked pretty relaxed about it. It's almost as if he knew he was going to win three world championships in the near future No such luck for Fernando Alonso in 2015 when he suffered sever concussion following a crash in Barcelona - causing him to miss the first race of the season. Perhaps he knew he was not going to get near the podium for the following three seasons The award for most spectacular testing crash of recent years should probably go to Heikki Kovalainen, who planted his Renault firmly into the Bahrain barriers in 2007 Clearly not the cleverest move of one's career, but don't feel too sorry for the likeable Finn - he went on to win one race during his time in F1, in which he also drove for McLaren and Lotus