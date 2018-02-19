F1 gossip: Mercedes, halo, Hamilton, Red Bull, Ecclestone

Monday 19 February

Valtteri Bottas will partner will champion Lewis Hamilton again for Mercedes in 2018

Valtteri Bottas had no issues related to the 'halo' cockpit protection device during a recent race simulation in which it was fitted to his Mercedes W09. (Fox Sports)

World champion and Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton has been training with Gunners defender Hector Bellerin. (Express)

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says a switch to Honda engines is possible in 2019. (F1 today)

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul says engines, which have been quieter since the hybrid era began in 2014, should not have their volumes increased to please fans.(GrandPrix.com)

Force India test and reserve driver Nicholas Latifi has confirmed he will be driving the VJM11 - or its replacement after the team's name change - in next week's test at Barcelona. (Pitpass)

Haas team owner Gene Haas says he has no concerns about reliability before the reduction to three engines for the longer 2018 F1 season. (Crash.net)

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been awarded the prestigious BARC Gold Medal by the British Automobile Racing Club for outstanding contribution to motorsport. (F1i.com)

Red Bull do not scrimp on the preparations as they unveil their new car for 2018 at Silverstone.