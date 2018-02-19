Cast your eye over F1's new machines

Williams unveil the FW41
Williams were one of the first to release images of their FW41 - same smart, 'retro', livery as recent years, but with more dramatic curves
There's a fear Williams' inexperienced drivers could struggle this season, but this disco dancefloor-vibe front-on shot wins our admiration
Haas launched digital images of the VF-18
Haas... struggled to stand out at most races in 2017, as did the predominantly grey livery
This colour scheme of the new VF-18 attempts to minimise the visual impact of the controversial 'halo' head-protection device
Red Bull
Wow! Red Bull's innovative new livery is... not their new livery. That'll be on the car at testing...
This is the livery designed to stop you seeing the new aerodynamic bodywork well enough to copy it - in case you were building your own F1 car
F1 2018 car launches
More F1 car launches to come

