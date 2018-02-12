Gossip: Verstappen, Ricciardo, Button, Halo

Max Verstappen, 20, had four podium finishes during the 2017 season

Monday, 12 February

Max Verstappen believes his Red Bull team would be dominating Formula 1 if they had Mercedes engines. (Autosport)

Daniel Ricciardo says he will not leave Red Bull waiting too long before making a decision on whether to sign a new contract beyond 2018. (ESPN)

The decision to move round seven of this year's FIA World Endurance Championships to allow Fernando Alonso to compete is "a shame", says former world champion Jenson Button. (F1i)

The Halo device which is being implemented on F1 cars in 2018 must be strong enough to withstand the weight of a London double-decker bus, according to Mercedes. (ESPN)

The co-founder of SMP Racing has said that Sergey Sirotkin won his 2018 seat at Williams based on ability alone. (F1i)

Button has shared his new helmet for the 2018 season. (Instagram)