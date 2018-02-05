Formula 1: 'Grid kids' to replace 'grid girls' from start of the season

Young fans watching the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Formula 1 is to replace 'grid girls' with a new programme called 'grid kids' this season.

F1 bosses plan to use budding racing drivers "to make the pre-race ceremony more relevant and interesting for fans, especially the younger ones".

The sport said last week it would no longer be using female promotional models on the starting grid.

The children used will be competitors in karting or junior categories, chosen by national motorsport authorities.

