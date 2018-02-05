Formula 1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, McLaren, Coulthard
Formula 1
Monday, 5 February
McLaren boss Zac Brown says he expects the improved 2018 car to put Fernando Alonso in a position to resume his long-standing rivalry with former team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. (Daily Express)
McLaren's technical director Tim Goss says the team are focusing on developing a driver-friendly car for 2018, rather than the "peaky" design of last season. (Autosport)
F1 owners Liberty Media have managed to reduce the sport's tax bill through restructuring, following a government crackdown on legal avoidance schemes.(Telegraph)
Former F1 driver David Coulthard said he was "surprised" to win his second Race of Champions, finishing ahead of ex-World Rally Champion Petter Solberg in Saudi Arabia. (NBC)