Formula 1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, McLaren, Coulthard

F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were team-mates at McLaren in 2007

Monday, 5 February

McLaren boss Zac Brown says he expects the improved 2018 car to put Fernando Alonso in a position to resume his long-standing rivalry with former team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. (Daily Express)

McLaren's technical director Tim Goss says the team are focusing on developing a driver-friendly car for 2018, rather than the "peaky" design of last season. (Autosport)

F1 owners Liberty Media have managed to reduce the sport's tax bill through restructuring, following a government crackdown on legal avoidance schemes.(Telegraph)

Former F1 driver David Coulthard said he was "surprised" to win his second Race of Champions, finishing ahead of ex-World Rally Champion Petter Solberg in Saudi Arabia. (NBC)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired