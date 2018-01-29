Formula 1 Gossip: Alonso, Verstappen, Massa, Force India, Pirelli

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso finished 38th at Sunday's Daytona 24 Hours

Monday, 29 January

Fernando Alonso admits he was "scared a little bit" when his brakes failed during the 24 hours of Daytona. The two-time F1 world champion finished 38th on his sportscar debut. (PlanetF1.com)

Pirelli racing manager Mario Isola believes there will be lots of track evolution during the first two days of pre-season testing in Barcelona. The circuit has undergone a resurfacing project to ensure its place on the 2018 MotoGP calendar. (Autosport)

Max Verstappen sees Red Bull Racing chief Helmut Marko as his second racing father. In addition to his own father - Jos, a veteran of more than 100 grands prix - Verstappen admits he also seeks the advice of Marko on race weekends. (Pitpass.com)

Force India's chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer believes the stability of his team's foundation is one of its biggest assets. The team has made no major changes over the winter - something Szafnauer insists is a strength. (F1i.com)

Meanwhile, former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa is certainly taking advantage of his retirement with a spell on the slopes.