Formula 1 2018 car launch & testing schedule
-
Formula 1 teams have started their build-up to the 2018 season before the first race in Australia on 25 March.
They are working away in their factories now, before unveiling them to the world across February.
The teams kick-off pre-season testing at Barcelona in Spain on 26 February before returning for a second session in March.
There will be live BBC Sport text commentary on all eight days of the two tests.
2018 team car launches
|Date
|Team
|Launch venue
|Further car launch dates will be added here when they are announced
|15 February
|Williams
|Online
|20 February
|Renault
|Online
|20 February
|Sauber
|Online
|22 February
|Ferrari
|Maranello
|22 February
|Mercedes
|Silverstone
|23 February
|McLaren
|Online
|26 February
|Toro Rosso
|Barcelona
Barcelona testing schedule
Circuit de Catalunya
Monday, 26 February - Thursday, 1 March 2018
Tuesday, 6 March - Friday, 9 March 2018