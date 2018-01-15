Dan Gurney: Pioneering F1 driver dies aged 86

Gurney, pictured driving the Brabham BT7 Climax, during the 1964 British Grand Prix

Dan Gurney, one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of the 1960s and a towering figure in motorsport, has died aged 86.

The American was the first to spray champagne on the podium, and the first to wear a full-face helmet.

He also took Porsche's first F1 victory, and was one of the leading members of a golden generation of drivers in the 1960s, including Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart.

Gurney was also the second driver to win a grand prix in his own car.

His death was announced by his wife Evi and his family, who said in a statement: "With one last smile on his handsome face, Dan drove off into the unknown just before noon, January 14, 2018."

More to follow