Dan Gurney: Pioneering F1 driver dies aged 86

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Gurney, pictured driving the Brabham BT7 Climax, during the 1964 British Grand Prix
Dan Gurney, one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of the 1960s and a towering figure in motorsport, has died aged 86.

The American was the first to spray champagne on the podium, and the first to wear a full-face helmet.

He also took Porsche's first F1 victory, and was one of the leading members of a golden generation of drivers in the 1960s, including Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart.

Gurney was also the second driver to win a grand prix in his own car.

His death was announced by his wife Evi and his family, who said in a statement: "With one last smile on his handsome face, Dan drove off into the unknown just before noon, January 14, 2018."

