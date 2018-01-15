Formula 1 gossip: FIA president Todt wants new rules on costs

Monday, 15 January

FIA president Jean Todt wants stricter rules on budgets in Formula One

FIA president Jean Todt says a budget cap alone will not solve the problem of rising costs in Formula One. (Motorsport)

F1 bosses Liberty Media could face legal action from 3M, the makers of Scotch Tape and Post-it Notes, over the style of 'F' used in its new-look logo for the sport. (Telegraph)

Indianapolis 500 winner and multiple Champ Car champion Gil de Ferran says the Haas team's claims that there are no American drivers good enough for F1 at the moment are 'unfair'. (Autosport)

Paul di Resta says he was "within touching distance" of getting an F1 drive with Williams, but feels his age may have worked against him. (Crash.net)